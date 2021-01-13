Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.78 Million

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $241.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $267.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $954.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $947.60 million to $961.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $986.89 million, with estimates ranging from $983.70 million to $990.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,677 shares of company stock worth $899,578. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $961.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.11.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.