Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $241.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $267.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $954.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $947.60 million to $961.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $986.89 million, with estimates ranging from $983.70 million to $990.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,677 shares of company stock worth $899,578. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $961.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.11.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.