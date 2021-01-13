Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

