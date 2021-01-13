Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.94 million, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

