Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.10. Saia reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.16. 188,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,021. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Saia by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 126.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $572,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

