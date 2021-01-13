Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.09 Million

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce $44.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. Alphatec reported sales of $32.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $145.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.73 million to $145.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $187.98 million, with estimates ranging from $178.03 million to $214.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

ATEC opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

