Brokerages Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.27). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37).

IDRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

