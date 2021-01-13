Brokerages Set Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) PT at $5.75

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

BBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,224,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,624,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 833.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 215,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,604,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 335,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.