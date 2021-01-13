Brokerages Set Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Price Target at $23.00

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,880. The stock has a market cap of $438.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

