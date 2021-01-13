Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $147.50

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCMP. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 11.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.88. 9,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

