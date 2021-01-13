Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Target Price at $6.60

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

ECNCF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.32. 5,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

