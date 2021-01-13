Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $187.88

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $207.23. 568,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,338. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.11. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

