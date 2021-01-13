Brokerages Set Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) PT at $13.67

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth $2,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Landec by 769.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 9.6% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 196,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,389. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $317.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

