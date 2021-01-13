Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT at C$10.65

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.66.

LUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th.

Shares of LUN traded down C$11.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,113. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 million and a PE ratio of 56.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.47.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,407.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

