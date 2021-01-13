Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$66.27

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCI.B shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$60.91. 1,040,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$30.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.43. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$67.34.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

