Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $251.54

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 31.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $347.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,227. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $370.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

