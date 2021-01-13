Brokerages Set Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Price Target at €110.57

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €110.86 ($130.42).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

FRA SY1 traded down €3.25 ($3.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €103.55 ($121.82). The stock had a trading volume of 505,475 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.27. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

