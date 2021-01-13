Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target at $30.21

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Telos stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $32.83. 17,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

