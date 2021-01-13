Brokerages Set VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Target Price at $5.50

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Aegis began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 170.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,733. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $312.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

