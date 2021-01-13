Brokerages Set Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) PT at $17.50

Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRE. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities cut Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Watford in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in Watford by 33.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Watford in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watford stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.73. 473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,189. Watford has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $690.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

