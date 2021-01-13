Brokers Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Etsy stock opened at $205.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $285,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,253. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

