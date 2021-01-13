Brokers Offer Predictions for Inovalon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalon in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

INOV opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $142,631.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 20,334 shares valued at $422,781. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

