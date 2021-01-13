Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $356.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.93. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 54,850.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

