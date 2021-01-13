Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 116306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.