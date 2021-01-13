Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 191886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.99 billion and a PE ratio of -220.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.25.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

