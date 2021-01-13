Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 17,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,283. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

