Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 23,164 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $123.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.11.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

