Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,516 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paul John Balson boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

