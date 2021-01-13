Brookstone Capital Management Invests $6.69 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,448,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $88.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

