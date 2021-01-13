Brookstone Capital Management Invests $7.22 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period.

PWR opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

