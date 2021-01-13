Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,835 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

