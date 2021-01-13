Brookstone Capital Management Takes $5.30 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

