Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.