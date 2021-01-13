Brown & Brown, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.