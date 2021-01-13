BTIG Research Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $412.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $307.00 to $412.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.22.

NYSE:DECK opened at $332.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

