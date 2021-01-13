BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $13,165,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

