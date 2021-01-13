BTR Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in PayPal by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 91,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 50,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

