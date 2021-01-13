BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $161.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

