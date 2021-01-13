BTR Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

