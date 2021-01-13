BTU Protocol Trading Down 42.7% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and $62,410.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00379559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.71 or 0.04254503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

