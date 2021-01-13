Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.25

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.25 and last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 1979092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Get Bunge alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.