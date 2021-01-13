Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $454,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

