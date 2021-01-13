Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 187.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

