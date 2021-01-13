Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

