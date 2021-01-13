Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BSCR opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

