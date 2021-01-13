Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $377,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

