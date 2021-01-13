Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 685,000 shares of company stock worth $9,426,500. 6.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,429. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $331.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

