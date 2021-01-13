Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000.

NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,018. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

