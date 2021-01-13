Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have C$5.65 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFW. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.37.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$62.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -28.6000011 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

