Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLXT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Calyxt by 132.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

