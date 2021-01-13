Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Up 178.8% in December

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,000 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the December 15th total of 208,400 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 over the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a P/E ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

